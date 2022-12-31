TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Adds New Retro Options

Dotemu has released a new update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge that adds a few retro options to your experience. As you may know, the game is designed to be a modern-day version of the classic arcade titles that many of us grew up with featuring the heroes in a half-shell. So a brand new addition they decided to throw into the mix was giving you the look and feel of playing the game from that era by having both CRT and VCR filters, so you can play the same as if it was on a TV from the '90s. The team also added ins some new features as part of a Christmas present to players, as you have a new customized arcade mode, in which you can change it out to the Dip Switches. We have the developer notes for you to check out below as this update is completely free and ready to be downloaded into the game as soon as you'd like.

CRT & VCR filters: You can now choose between 3 filters to enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge like a good ol' Saturday morning cartoon. So bring your PJs and your cereals; nostalgia is waiting for you.

Custom Arcade Mode (Dip Switches): You can now customize your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge experience as you please thanks to the Dip Switches! Don't want the taunts to refill your Ninja Power gauge? Done. Want your Super Attacks to now cost health instead of Ninja Power? That's now a thing too. Want you and your friends to play with the same character? Enjoy! And those are just a few examples of what the dip switches can offer: on top of bringing 11 tweaking possibilities, you can also mix and match them to create your own TMNT: Shredder's Revenge experience.