Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Magic: The Gathering – Outlaws Of Thunder Junction Cards Revealed

Wizards of the Coast revealed more details and cards for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set, Outlaws Of Thunder Junction.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils new Wild West-themed Outlaws Of Thunder Junction set.

New Bounty system and Outlaw cards to revolutionize Magic: The Gathering gameplay.

Launch set for April 19 featuring six unique characters and immersive lore.

Four Commander Decks include exclusive cards, booster packs, and premium foils.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a new set of cards coming to Magic: The Gathering from their upcoming Outlaws Of Thunder Junction decks. Aside from the fact that you're getting a Wild West theme to everything, the set will bring with it new Outlaw cards with a set of six characters that will change up the way you play. As well as a new Bounty system specific to this deck that will have you fishing through your pile for a reward. We have a new set of fresh cards to reveal below, as the set will launch on April 19.

Magic: The Gathering – Outlaws Of Thunder Junction

Welcome to the brand-spankin' new frontier plane of Thunder Junction! Everyone's streaming in from across the Multiverse to be an outlaw here, so better practice your draw if you want to score big. Join a crew of deadly desperados, plot brazen heists, and defeat your rival outlaws in the frontier world of Thunder Junction. Bad is riding into town, and Oko's crew of Multiverse miscreants are pulling off the greatest heist this side o' the law. Tinybones, Rakdos, Vraska, and more have joined up, and they've got their eyes on the ultimate score.

Commander Decks

All four Commander Decks come with one ready-to-play Most Wanted Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Deck, a two-card Collector Booster Sample Pack, 10 double-sided tokens, one life tracker, and one deck box.

CRIME ALWAYS PAYS: Amass treasure and hire fierce outlaws to overpower your foes with this Red-White-Black deck that's ready-to-play right out of the box

Amass treasure and hire fierce outlaws to overpower your foes with this Red-White-Black deck that's ready-to-play right out of the box EPIC MULTIPLAYER BATTLES: Commander is a multiplayer way to play Magic, an epic, free-for-all battle full of strategic plays and social intrigue

Commander is a multiplayer way to play Magic, an epic, free-for-all battle full of strategic plays and social intrigue INTRODUCES 10 COMMANDER CARDS: This deck introduces ten never-before-seen Commander cards to Magic: The Gathering, including 2 foil Legendary Creature cards (one of which is Borderless!)

This deck introduces ten never-before-seen Commander cards to Magic: The Gathering, including 2 foil Legendary Creature cards (one of which is Borderless!) COLLECT SPECIAL TREATMENT CARDS: Each deck also comes with a 2-card Collector Booster Sample Pack containing 2 alt-border cards from the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, including 1 Rare or Mythic Rare and at least 1 Traditional Foil card.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!