Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM today, May 18th, Alolan Rattata will flood the game, even popping up at spawn points that generally aren't active. Here are all of our tips for playing this hour.

First of all, the most common question is always about the sparkles. Yes, Alolan Rattata will be available to encounter in its Shiny form. Note, though, that unlike some of the other Alolans such as Meowth, Vulpix, and Exeggutor, Alolan Rattata does not have a boosted Shiny rate. While there is no way to increase the actual rate, though, you can increase the sheer number of encounters you can enjoy by utilizing the Quick Catch method. If you don't know about the Quick Catch Method, it is essentially a way to cut the catch animation from your encounters, which will drastically increase the number of encounters you can experience. Learn about it here, but please note… if you do encounter a Shiny in Pokémon GO, do not tempt fate by employing this method. It should be used only to speed up mass-catch encounters.

Now, to the bonus. This week's Pokémon GO Spotlight bonus is double evolution XP. This is not something you'll be able to take advantage of while catching Pokémon, so you'll have to make the choice: rake in the XP or Shiny hunt Alolan Rattata. Personally, I'm going to work on leveling up by popping two Lucky Eggs and mass evolving for the length of Spotlight Hour.

Now, looking ahead, we only know about next week's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO as June's events have not yet been announced, and it is quite the stinker. Next week will feature Marill, which is a great Pokémon but which was unfortunately just featured earlier this month in Limited Research with a boosted Shiny rate. That rate will not be active for Spotlight Hour next week, but at least we'll have a good bonus with double catch Stardust.