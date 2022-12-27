Today Is Cubchoo Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

Tonight is Cubchoo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, December 26th, this Ice-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final of four Spotlight Hours of December 2022 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus while also taking a peek ahead toward the newly unveiled details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in January 2023.

Cubchoo can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The standard Cubchoo is pictured above, and it has an icy blue and white color palette. Shiny Cubchoo is noticeably different and includes a purple and white color palette.

The bonus for tonight's Cubchoo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO is double Candy for transferring. You can pre-select or group the species you want to transfer ahead of the Spotlight Hour. Then, when 6 PM rolls around, simply hit "transfer" and then begin hunting Cubchoo. That way, you don't miss a single minute of the hour while still taking advantage of the bonus.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 3rd, 2022: Alolan Sandshrew with double XP for evolving Pokémon

January 10th, 2022: Swirlix with double Stardust for catching

January 17th, 2022: Seedot with double XP for catching

January 24th, 2022: Tynamo with double Candy for catching

January 31st, 2022: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

The Raid Hours for the month of January in Pokémon GO are:

January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny

January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny

January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release