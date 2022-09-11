Today Is Deoxys Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Deoxys Raid Day is happening this afternoon in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what is happening with Deoxys Raid Day today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 11th, 2022 from 2 OM – 5 PM

Features: Deoxys will be appearing with greater frequency in Tier Five Raids in all of its Formes: Defense Forme, Speed Forme, Normal Forme, and Attack Forme. Deoxys will have an increased Shiny rate. The normal rate is one in 20 so it makes sense to assume that the Raid Day rate matches previous Raid Day rates of one in 10. Niantic's explicit confirmation of the increased Shiny rate backs this up. Finally, you can earn five additional Raid Passes by spinning Gym discs.



Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO during the Psychic Spectacular 2022 event which will still be live through and after Deoxys Raid hour:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, September 12th, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Mega Alakazam arrives: The first of the current online predictions comes true. Mega Alakazam is next up in Mega Raids. Dataminers have seen updates for three Pokémon in Mega raids coinciding with upcoming events: Mega Alakazam for the Psychic Spectacular which is now confirmed, Mega Aggron for Test Your Mettle, and Mega Banette for the Halloween Event 2022. We shall see! Legacy Move for Alakazam: You can evolve up an Abra or Kadabra to the final stage or or catch Alakazam in raids during the event to get an Alakazam that knows the Charged Attack Psychic.

Shiny drop: Shiny Elgyem will be available for the first time in Pokémon GO. Elgyem will be available in the wild during the event and it is not listed as a rare spawn.

Shiny Elgyem will be available for the first time in Pokémon GO. Elgyem will be available in the wild during the event and it is not listed as a rare spawn. Deoxys in raids: All four Formes of Deoxys will remain in raids through the event.

Wild Spawns: Abra, Slowpoke, Drowzee, Natu, Ralts, Spoink, Munna, Woobat, Gothita, Solosis, Elgyem. Rare spawns will include Kadabra and Kirlia.

Raids: We are getting Unown, but they are not noted to be Shiny-capable. Tier One Raids: Unown E, Unown P, Unown S, Espurr Tier Three Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, Oranguru Tier Five Raids: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys Mega Raids: Mega Alakazam

We are getting Unown, but they are not noted to be Shiny-capable. 7KM Gift Eggs : Smoochum, Wynaut, Chingling. Chingling still cannot be Shiny for some reason.

: Smoochum, Wynaut, Chingling. Chingling still cannot be Shiny for some reason. Field Research Encounters: Baltoy, Chimecho, and Hypno as a rare task.

Baltoy, Chimecho, and Hypno as a rare task. Timed Research: Completing tasks focused on Curveball Throws will earn Trainers multiple encounters with Elgyem.