Today Is Primal Groudon Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Primal Groudon Raid Hour in Pokémon GO ahead of its major featuring along with Mega Rayquaza during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global.

Tonight is Primal Groudon Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This Ground-type Legendary Pokémon is one of the only two Primals, along with Primal Kyogre, who gets a Raid Hour tomorrow. Primal Reversion is technically the same statistically as a Mega Evolution. This is the first time that Primal Groudon has been featured since Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn earlier this year, and now it will also be featured during this weekend's GO Fest 2023: Global. First, though, it will be available tonight. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will feature Primal Raids featuring Primal Groudon. Once Primal Groudon is defeated, it reverts back to its standard form for the catch screen and can be encountered as a Shiny.

Speaking of Primal being similar to Mega, Mega Rayquaza goes global this weekend:

Dragon Ascent and Meteorites: Rayquaza will only be able Mega Evolve if it has the Charged Attack of Dragon Ascent unlocked. Once it knows that attack, it will be able to attain this overpowered form. To obtain this attack, Trainers must gather a new item called Meteorites that will be available through research tasks during GO Fest 2023.

Rayquaza will only be able Mega Evolve if it has the Charged Attack of Dragon Ascent unlocked. Once it knows that attack, it will be able to attain this overpowered form. To obtain this attack, Trainers must gather a new item called Meteorites that will be available through research tasks during GO Fest 2023. Mega Rayquaza bonuses: Niantic has listed the following bonuses: "While attacking with Mega Rayquaza in a Raid Battle or a Gym battle, the attacks of other Trainers' Pokémon challenging that same raid or Gym will deal more damage. Their Pokémon's attacks will deal even more damage if the attack is Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type." Wow — this is a big one! "When Rayquaza is Mega Evolved, catching Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokémon will grant you additional XP, additional Candy, and an increased chance of earning Candy XL." "Like other Mega-Evolved Pokémon, Rayquaza's Mega Level will increase the more times it Mega Evolves, improving these bonuses."

Niantic has listed the following bonuses: Global release: After these in-person events, Mega Rayquaza will go global during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global on August 27th, 2023. All Trainers who log in during that day will receive a Special Research that awards a Meteorite. Those with an event Ticked to the Global event will get an extra Meteorite and more rewards.

