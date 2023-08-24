Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kyogre, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Today Is Primal Kyogre Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Today is Primal Kyogre Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, giving this hyper-powered Legendary the spotlight ahead of its Pokémon GO Fest 2023 feature.

Tonight is Primal Kyogre Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This Water-type Legendary Pokémon is one of the only two Primals, along with Primal Groudon, who got a Raid Hour yesterday. Primal Reversion is technically the same statistically as a Mega Evolution. This is the first time that Primal Kyogre has been featured since Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn earlier this year, and now it will also be featured during this weekend's GO Fest 2023: Global. First, though, it will be available tonight. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will feature Primal Raids featuring Primal Kyogre. Once Primal Kyogre is defeated, it reverts back to its standard form for the catch screen and can be encountered as a Shiny.

Ahead of Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global, Niantic has taken to their blog with new information. They write:

With over 70 Pokémon appearing during the event—including some appearing in their Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO—this is the most exciting time to play! Trainers can participate in this global event at no cost from anywhere in the world! Learn more on the Pokémon GO Fest 2023 website. Ready for Raid Battles! Trainers around the world can now start Raid Battles more quickly by using the Ready button! Just tap the button in the raid lobby when you're ready to start. When all Trainers have indicated that they're ready, the lobby timer will count down from 10 seconds. The Ready button will appear when there are at least two Trainers in the lobby. If a raid reaches full capacity—20 Trainers—the timer will be reduced to a 10-second countdown so everyone can get to the Raid Boss more quickly! We hope this enables Trainers to take on more of their favorite Raid Bosses!

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO during this landmark week of the game, where there are sure to be major reveals for both the weekend and the next slate of events coming in September 2023.

