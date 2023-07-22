Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, riolu, Season of Hidden Gems

Today Is Riolu Hatch Day In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Today is Riolu Hatch Day in Pokémon GO as Niantic introduces a new kind of Egg-focused event inspiring Trainers to walk in the real world.

Riolu Hatch Day takes place today in Pokémon GO. Riolu is one of the most coveted Shiny Pokémon in the game and it evolves into one of the most useful: Lucario. Lucario is a powerhouse with its Power-Up Punch Fast Attack and both its Aura Sphere Fighting-type Charged Attack and Shadow Ball Ghost-type Charged Attack. This is an event that Pokémon GO players cannot miss. Let's get into it.

Here's what's happening for Riolu Hatch Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Event Description: Niantic writes: "Similar to Pokémon GO Community Days, Research Days, or Raid Days, Hatch Days are focused around specific featured Pokémon. And with Hatch Days, it all comes down to hatching! You'll have a greatly increased chance of hatching the featured Pokémon from 2 km Eggs and an increased chance of hatching a Shiny featured Pokémon—that's pretty egg-citing! The first Hatch Day will feature Riolu, the Emanation Pokémon. Get those Incubators ready and see just how many Riolu you can hatch in three hours during the event!"

Niantic writes: Featured Pokémon: Riolu will hatch much more frequently from 2 km eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu!

Riolu will hatch much more frequently from 2 km eggs. You'll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu! Event Bonuses: Increased chance of hatching Shiny Riolu Double Stardust from hatching Eggs 2KM Eggs will drop more frequently from Poké Stops

Bonuses: Research: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn candy, Stardust, Berries, Great Balls, and XP. Timed Research will reward a Super Incubator.

Riolu Hatch Day comes as Pokémon GO announces the new feature, Routes. This walking-focused event is the perfect time to explore Routes. Here's what Niantic has to say about this new feature:

Explore the globe with the Pokémon GO community as your guide! Chart a course to show off your favorite sights or follow in the footsteps of local Trainers to see what their communities have to share. Routes are here, and with them come a whole new level of adventure in Pokémon GO!

