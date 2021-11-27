Today Is Sableye Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event

There will be four special Spotlight Hours happening this holiday weekend in Pokémon GO during the current Mischief Unbound event. Yesterday was Rattata. Now, as part of that event, this afternoon is Sableye Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 12 PM – 1 PM local time today, November 27th, this Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this special afternoon Spotlight Hour.

The standard Sableye is pictured above, with purple skin, blue crystal eyes, and a red gem in the middle of its chest. It can indeed be encountered in its Shiny form, and wow — I believe it to be one of the best Shinies in Pokémon GO. As a personal anecdote, I remember the evening I caught my Shiny Sableye at a local park as one of my most memorable catches just because of how terrific of a Shiny it is. The Pokémon Company leaned into the luxury and jewel theme with its design, replacing its standard purple skin with gleaming gold. The red gem turns into a green emerald and the blue crystals in its eyes turn into yellow gems, which accentuate the gold theme.

Now, none of this week's extra Spotlight Hours have their own bonuses, but the event itself has double transfer Candy and double catch XP running until Monday, November 29th, 2021 at 8 PM local time.

The rest of the event's upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO include:

Sunday, November 28th: Pikachu

Monday, November 29th: Beldum

In addition to these bonus Spotlight Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Tonight, November 27th: Heatran Raid Hour at 6PM

Sunday, November 28th: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Raid Hour at 6 PM

Monday, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research