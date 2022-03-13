Today Is Sandshrew Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Tasks

Today is Sandshrew Community Day in Pokémon GO. During the event, both the classic Kanto Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew will be spawning in the wild with a boosted Shiny rate. Read on for the full details of March 2022 Pokémon GO Community Day as well as a breakdown of the event's ticketed Special Research tasks and rewards.

First, the tasks and rewards for the Gritty and Glacial Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Gritty and Glacial Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Sandshrew: Sandshrew encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Sandshrew Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Alolan Sandshew encounter, 1 Egg Incubator

Gritty and Glacial Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Sandshrew: 30 Sandshrew Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Evolve 3 Sandshrew: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Sandshew encounter, 1 Incense

Gritty and Glacial Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Sandshrew Candy

Evolve 1 Sandshrew: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Ball

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 16 Ultra Ball

Gritty and Glacial Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO-CLAIM]: Sandslash encounter

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Alolan Sandslash encounter, 2 Rare Candies

Now, the event details:

Date and time: Sunday, March 13th, 2022 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

Sunday, March 13th, 2022 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Community Day feature: Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. They will of course be available to encounter in their Shiny forms, as those have been unlocked for a long while. That means that there's no new Shiny release for this event, but as least we will essentially be getting two different Pokémon.

Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. They will of course be available to encounter in their Shiny forms, as those have been unlocked for a long while. That means that there's no new Shiny release for this event, but as least we will essentially be getting two different Pokémon. Community Day-exclusive moves: Two this time! Sandslash evolved from Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours after the event will know Night Slash. Alolan Sandslash evolved from Alolan Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours after the event will know Shadow Slash.

Two this time! Sandslash evolved from Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours after the event will know Night Slash. Alolan Sandslash evolved from Alolan Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours after the event will know Shadow Slash. Pokémon GO Community Day bonuses: ¼ Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubator during Sandshrew Community Day. Three-hour Incense as usual. Same for Lure Modules. GO Snapshots will lead to the normal Community Day photobombs.

In the shop: In addition to the Gritty and Glacial Special Research, there is the normal Community Day Box with 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Super Incubators, 4 Lucky Eggs, 1 Elite Charged TM for 1,280 PokéCoins. There is also be a free box of 30 Ultra Balls.