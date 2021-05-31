Today Is The Final Day Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO

Today is the final day of the Season of Legends in Pokémon GO. This is the second overall Season in the game's history since the concept of Seasons, which essentially are three-month-long block with region-specific spawns and themed events. It was a marked improvement over the uneven first season, the Season of Celebration, especially in the final third during the Luminous Legends X & Y events. There may be a few more aspects of the Season of Legends to take advantage of today while you have the chance.

First up, note that the Season of Legends is set to end tomorrow, June 1st at 10 AM local time. This will give you essentially a day, depending on when you read this, to take one last shot at these features in Pokémon GO.

Increased XP for Legendary Raids: Throw on a Lucky Egg and raid, raid, raid… because man, do I wish I'd taken advantage of this feature more. It's hard to realize how great something is when you have it for three months rather than a short, week-long event… but hey! This is a great way to grind XP, so coordinate with some international remote raiders and trade invites back and forth.

Wild spawns: The Seasons in Pokémon GO have set wild spawns that are common while the season is running. The species you see on the regular outside of events will emphatically not be common once the Season is over. For example, I'm seeing a ton of Spoink and Growlithe. That has been the norm for me for three months in my part of the world. If you want to grind common spawns for Candy XL or Shiny chances, take advantage of that now, because the next Season will introduce new common spawns.

As of this writing, Niantic has just announced the next season of Pokémon GO as the Season of Discovery. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for in-depth coverage of the changes coming to Pokémon GO with this new season.