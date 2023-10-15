Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon go community day, timburr

Today Is Timburr Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

If you didn't catch Shiny Timburr in Raids, now you'll have a chance as it becomes the focus of today's Pokémon GO Community Day.

October's Pokémon GO Community Day is upon us. While some may have been expecting this event to tie into the spooky season like last year's Litwick Community Day, Niantic is instead taking us to the gym for a workout with Timburr. Here are the full details of today's Timburr Community Day in Pokémon GO.

Here are the full details for Timburr Community Day, the newly announced October feature in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Featured Pokémon: Timburr will be featured in the wild. Normally, Timburr is a Raid/Egg-only species with a boosted Shiny rate, which means that many Raid Passes were spent in hopes of catching this Shiny. Now, it will be widely available.

Evolving Timburr or its evolution Gurdurr all the way up to Conkeldurr will unlock the special Dark-type Charged Attack of Brutal Swing: Trainer Battles: 65 power Gym and raids: 65 power

Field Research: Rewards such as additional encounters with Timburr, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and more!

Timed Research: This will award a Magnetic Lure between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research titled Muscle Memories will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Timburr Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Muscle Memories. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

Event bonuses: 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 2× Candy for catching Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours GO Snapshot photobombs of Timburr Half off trades

Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Gurdurr: Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Timburr to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Gurdurr, additional Timburr will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one! Timburr that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during October Community Day's three-hour event period."



