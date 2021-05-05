Today Is Xerneas Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: May Raid Hour #1

The first Raid Hour of Xerneas's (chilling?) reign happens tonight in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most of the gyms in the game will be taken over with Tier Five Raids featuring this Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon. Here are our tips to optimize your gameplay during the first-ever Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

For an in-depth breakdown of the top ten overall Xerneas counters in Pokémon GO (with Shadows and Megas included) as well as budget counters, make sure to read our complete Xerneas Raid Guide. However, a quick breakdown can help the trainers who may not have the time to prepare in advance. Your best bet is to go in with Steel-types and Poison-types, which Fairy-types will be weak to. If you have a Metagross with the moves Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, especially a Shadow Metagross with those moves, you have yourself the overall top counter. Know your 100% IVs: A 100% IV Xerneas will have a catch CP of 2160 in standard weather and 2701 in boosted weather conditions.

A 100% IV Xerneas will have a catch CP of 2160 in standard weather and 2701 in boosted weather conditions. You are unbound by the constraints of time and place: In the past, Raid Hour was limited by how many Gyms you could physically walk to in an hour. Now, with the dawn of Remote Raid Invites in Pokémon GO, you will be able to play raid hour in any timezone in which you have friends. A great bet is to take advantage of social media, as Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, and Discord can lead you to raid groups that will include international players. Because of this, you can exponentially increase the number of raids you are able to complete during Raid Hour.

Best of luck to everyone playing Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. It's the dawn of a new era as Generation Six Legendaries begin to roll out, and Xerneas (my personal favorite) is just the beginning.