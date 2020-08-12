Togetic Raid Guide: How To Counter Pokémon GO's PVP MVP

While Togepi is currently (upsettingly) absent from Eggs in Pokémon GO, its evolution Togetic is currently available in Tier Four raids during Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week. Tier Four raids are for Pokémon that cannot be taken down by a solo trainer but aren't of Legendary or Mythical status like the current Tier Five boss Deoxys. Togetic is a powerful Pokémon itself, but when evolved to its third stage of Togekiss, it is one of the best PVP Pokémon in the game, as well as a top raid counter. Bleeding Cool is here to help with our Togetic raid guide with the top counters so that you can dominate in PVP and raids.

Top Togetic Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Togetic counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Togetic with efficiency.

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Magnezone (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Jirachi (Charge Beam, Doom Desire)

Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

How Many Trainers Are Needed? Even though Togetic is one of the easier of the Tier Four raid bosses, it's still a difficult duo. Using the top Rock-type, Ice-type, or Electric-types listed above will enable two-level 40 trainers to defeat this Pokémon with Best Friend boost, but a duo is will be tough due to the tighter time limit compared to Legendary raids. It is recommended that at least three trainers with the top counters team up to take on this Tier Four boss, which will be able to be completed with relative ease. Catching Togetic Unlike some of the other Tier Four bosses, Togetic is a small Pokémon. It floats in the middle of the screen and, with its small circle, it will feel more like catching a Flying-type Pokémon in the wild than it will catch a larger, raid only Pokémon. While it isn't Legendary, Togetic should be treated as such in order to catch, using the following technique. Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Togetic's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point, though the size of Togetic's makes it a difficult strike. Throw the ball when Togetic is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. The attack sees Togetic do a smooth, curving dive at the player, and then quickly return to its place. The Pokémon will settle back into its place and, as it settles, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch this PVP hitter is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Togetic. Shiny Togetic odds Togetic is the second-stage evolution of Togepi and, while Togepi can be found Shiny in the Eggs when it's available (it's currently not), Togetic cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. 100% IVs When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Togetic will have a CP of 976 in normal weather conditions, and 1220 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon so you can get a strong Togekiss for your PVP teams.