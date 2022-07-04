Tombstar Will Officially Launch On Steam Later This Month

No More Robots revealed this past week that their next game Tombstar will be coming out on Steam in just a couple of weeks. Developed by indie creators Andy Sum and Marcus Grambau, this is a brand new top-down western space shooter featuring a colorful cast of cowboy characters who do battle with roguelike elements, all of which are set at a fast pace that will put your skills to the test. You and your team will go head-to-head against some of the galaxy's toughest creatures as you work to stay alive in frantic bullet-hell combat. You can check out more about the game below as the game will drop on July 20th, 2022.

At the edges of the Frontier Galaxy, the notorious Grimheart Gang have driven away every peaceful settler and taken over the planet TombStar. Free the planet from the tyrannical grip of their leader, King Killcard… or die trying. From splattering shotguns, to the powerful Armageddon Expander, or the festive Fireworks Cannon, there's a whole lot of ways to serve justice to those wretched Grimhearts. When the going gets tough, seek out the morally questionable Duon brothers to provide you intimidating perks. Upgrade these enhancements and soon you'll have the Grimhearts shaking in their boots. Play as Jack Galloway and strive to become a galactic hero just like your father. Step into the shoes of Benson Gara, a Lyroid-species environmentalist taking matters into his own hands. Or live up to the legend that is AJ Starchild, a highly decorated sniper gone rogue to seek her revenge.

Discover each character's unique abilities and play styles to find your strongest contender for defeating the Grimheart Gang. Blaze your way through hordes of assorted space scum, from pistol-wielding cowpokes to robots with death lasers. But stay sharp, the game changes with each run so you never know what you're gonna get. Collect messages from the past to piece together what happened on TombStar, and learn each character's motives for taking down the Grimhearts. Where is Jack's father? Why did Benson Gara come here alone? And what unforgivable act lies at the heart of AJ's story?