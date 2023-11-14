Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Buneary, pokemon

Tonight Is Buneary Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Learn all about Buneary's Shiny form and tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus feature.

Tonight is Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 12th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second Spotlight Hour of November 2023 in Pokémon GO, continuing the current Season entitled Adventures Abound. We have the full details for the Spotlight Hours coming to the game in November 2023 after some more information about tonight's Buneary Spotlight.

Buneary can be encountered in its Shiny form, so be sure to look out for a cotton candy bunny. The standard Buneary, pictured above, is brown with light tan fluff. The Shiny form of Buneary retains the brown coloring for its base, but the fluff becomes bright pink.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving, which unfortunately cannot be taken advantage of while hunting in the wild. You will have to choose between taking advantage of this Spotlight Hour bonus and hunting for Buneary. If you do end up focusing on the bonus, you should drop Lucky Eggs while you evolve to increase the amount of XP you're bringing in.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

Tuesday, November 21st, 2023: Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Dunsparce with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Lechonk with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2023:

November 15th – November 17th, 2023: Fashion Week

Fashion Week November 22nd – November 27th, 2023: Form a Group

Form a Group November 25th, 2023: Mareep Community Day Classic

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

