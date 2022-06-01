Tonight Is Kyogre Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is the first Raid Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO and it features one of the most popular Pokémon in the game. Kyogre Raid Hour is going down tonight, Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Water-type Legend, Kyogre. Normally, I host gameplay tips. Tonight… I'm changing things up.

My advice tonight? Take it easy.

Kyogre is one of the most exciting Pokémon to raid and is rarely featured, which means that those who don't have a Shiny Kyogre are going to be scrambling to raid this Hoenn Legend. However, keep in mind that this weekend is Pokémon GO Fest 2022. Kyogre will be a featured Legendary during the event along with Groudon. You're going to have as many chances as you want during that event to raid Kyogre, as both the raid time and buffer time between raids for global events like this is dramatically shortened.

So I'd suggest casually playing Kyogre Raid Hour in Pokémon GO tonight with an eye toward stocking up for GO Fest 2022. Walk to gyms, spin stops, and battle Kyogre but don't feel the pressure too much, as you're going to have a ton of chances to take on this Legendary come Pokémon GO Fest 2022. Using this week as a time of preparation and low-stress gameplay is what I'd recommend to any player.

The next three Raid Hours coming to Pokémon GO in June 2022 will also be intense, but they won't have the promise of a GO Fest to follow it up. Next Wednesday will feature Groudon. The following two Wednesdays will feature Mewtwo with its signature moves, first Psystrike and then Shadow Ball.

Whehter you grind the hour or not, best of luck to all Pokémon GO players both tonight as during the monumental weekend event.