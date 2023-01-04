Tonight Is Reshiram Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023

The first Raid Hour of 2023 is tonight, Pokémon GO players. Tonight, Wednesday, January 4th, is Reshiram Raid Hour in Pokémon GO where, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Eggs that will hatch into the Dragon/Fire-type Legendary Pokémon Reshiram. Reshiram will only be in raids for a short time, as we have quite a busy raid rotation coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023, with Zekrom set to take over shortly. Let's take a look at what is to come.

Even if you have a Shiny Reshiram and a 100% IV Reshiram from previous raid rotations, this Raid Hour is worth getting into. That's because during this rotation, Reshiram will have the special Charged Attack of Fusion Flare. Fusion Flare is a solid Fire-type move for Reshiram, giving it an upgrade that puts it as the top non-Shadow and non-Mega Fire-type Pokémon to use when looking at damage per second. You can also earn Reshiram Candy and Reshiram Candy XL by raiding Reshiram during tonight's Raid Hour. Best of luck to everyone hoping for a successful night of gameplay.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

January 10th – January 18th, 2023: Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt

Zekrom with the special move Fusion Bolt January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Regice

Regice January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Tapu Koko with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny

Zekrom, can be Shiny January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this January 2023:

January 1st – January 10th, 2023: Mega Steelix

Mega Steelix January 10th – January 18th, 2023: TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon

TBA, likely a brand new Mega Pokémon January 18th – January 25th, 2023: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny January 25th – February 1st, 2023: Mega Aerodactyl