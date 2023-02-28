Tonight Is Slakoth Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023 Tonight is Slakoth Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, which closes out February 2023's line-up of Spotlights as well as Mythical Wishes.

Tonight is Slakoth Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, February 28th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. Slakoth will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the final of four Spotlight Hours of February 2023 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what you need to know about tonight's Slakoth Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO:

Can Slakoth be Shiny? Yes! Slakoth is actually a terrific Shiny. It is bright pink in contrast to its normal brown form, which makes it quite noticeable. Shiny Slakoth initially debuted during Slakoth Community Day, but that happened a very long time ago, so many Trainers will still be hoping to catch their first Shiny Slakoth or complete their set for the whole evolutionary family.

Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour bonus: Tonight's bonus is double Candy for catching. You do not need to use any Items to take advantage of this bonus. Now, unfortunately, this bonus… kind of sucks. Slaking is not worth dumping Candy into, so this bonus won't do much for you.

Shiny Jirachi Masterwork Research: Slakoth is from the Hoenn region, which means that it will help you out with your Shiny Jirachi Masterwork Research which requires you to catch a larger number of Pokémon from Hoenn (as well as Kanto and Joht0).

We should all key into the Pokémon GO Twitter tomorrow as well, as they have begun to tease the Season of Rising Heroes with a new image. The image is teasing out Regieleki and Regidrago, but we don't know yet when or how these two will show up.