Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus

Tonight is Slugma Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, March 30th, most of the spawn points in the game will be taken over by this bright-eyed, Fire-type Pokémon. Let's take a look at the details of this hour-long event.

First up, the question that gets asked the most: Will Slugma be Shiny? Unfortunately, no. Shiny releases don't generally happen with Spotlight Hour. The only previous Shiny release during Spotlight Hour was Wobbuffet, which was already obtainable as a Shiny through evolving a Shiny Wynaut. Niantic did unlock Shiny Wobbuffet map encounters for the hour, but that is an outlier. It is generally understood that if a species isn't available as Shiny pre-Spotlight Hour, that Shiny form will not be made available during Spotlight Hour.

The bonus for Slugma Spotlight Hour is also unfortunately one of the less useful ones: double catch Candy. As an idea, it's a fine bonus, but taking into account that the map will be filled with mostly Slugma… it's not exactly the most appealing Candy in Pokémon GO. My advice for this Spotlight Hour would be to seek out raids for Pokémon you'd like double Candy for. Therian Forme Tornadus debuts in raids today, so if you can find Legendary Raids, that'd certainly be a more useful type of Candy to double up on.

Pokémon GO's upcoming Spotlight Hours, announced on the official blog, include:

Tuesday, April 6, 2021: Buneary will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, April 13, 2021: Mankey will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday, April 20, 2021: Grimer will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, April 27, 2021: Finneon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.