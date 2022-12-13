Tonight Is Spheal Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2022

Tonight is Spheal Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 29th, this Ice/Water-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of December 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

Spheal can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. This Pokémon was the focus of January 2022 Community Day, which makes this Spotlight Hour; I will be completely real here, uninteresting in a way that manages to shock me. Not only will most Trainers have Shiny Spheal multiple times over due to it being a Community Day species, but let's not forget that this coming weekend is December 2022 Recap Community Day, which will have all Community Day species from 2022, including Spheal, in the wild with a highly boosted Shiny rate. So basically, you'll have one in 500 odds for catching Shiny Spheal tonight and one in 20 odds for catching it during the weekend. Hey, Niantic. What's up, you know?

The only possible reason to get out and play Spheal Spotlight Hour is undoubtedly the bonus, which is relatively solid. Tonight's bonus is double XP for catching. You can take advantage of this Spotlight Hour bonus by dropping two Lucky Eggs at the start of the hour to increase the amount of XP you're bringing in.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in December 2022:

December 20th, 2022: Bergmite with double Candy for catching

Bergmite with double Candy for catching December 27th, 2022: Cubchoo with double Candy for transferring