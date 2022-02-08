Tonight Is Spritzee Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

Tonight is Spritzee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, the Fairy-type Spritzee will be spawning with increased frequency in the game and will be responding more to Incense. It will even be popping up in spawn points that are normally inactive in the game. Let's get into the details.

First up, the question of the hour. Can Spritzee be Shiny? The answer is unfortunately "no." It's quite a shame, too, as Shiny Spritzee is quite a unique one. Its pink feathers are replaced with dark purple, its red eyes become a bit of a green-gold, and its silvery-white beak becomes pink. When it does come out, it'll certainly be exciting, but tonight's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour will unfortunately not be a Shiny hunt.

However, the bonus is absolutely worth playing. The Spotlight Hour bonus running tonight in Pokémon GO is double catch Stardust, which is one of the most useful bonuses in the game. In addition to that, it is exceptionally easy to take advantage of this bonus. At the top of the hour, set yourself a reminder to pop two Star Pieces. Those will run for the full time that the bonus is active. Every Spritzee that you catch will then offer double Stardust. If you run out of Spritzee spawns and can't move to a new location (if, for example, you are stuck at home or work and are left to wait for Incense spawns) it may be a good idea to collect and complete tasks ahead of the Spotlight Hour and run from your encounters. That way, you can catch those encounters and enjoy the bonus Stardust during the event hours tonight.

Here are the details for the remaining Spotlight Hours and bonuses in Pokémon GO during the month of February 2022:

Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Koffing (Shiny-capable) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch XP

Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Voltorb (Shiny-capable) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch Candy

