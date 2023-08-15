Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems, Sufful

Tonight Is Stufful Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Stufful Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can it be Shiny? What is the bonus tonight? How can you take advantage of it with items?

Tonight is Stufful Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 15th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also respond more frequently to Incense and even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third Spotlight Hour of August 2023 in Pokémon GO, but we have a full breakdown of the Spotlights coming this month, as well as additional info on events leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Stufful was previously a Community Day Pokémon, so it can indeed be Shiny. The standard Stufful is pink, and the Shiny is orange. The bonus for tonight's Spotlight Hour is double XP for catching. In order to take advantage of this bonus, be sure to drop two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour to pull in extra XP.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this August 2023:

August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids this August 2023:

August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

