Tonight Is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Tonight is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can use these tips to Shiny hunt this Legendary Alolan Guardian during the event.

Tonight is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, April 19th, this Grass/Fairy-type Alolan Island Guardian will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids, giving players a great chance to battle Tapu Bulu. Now, here's the thing. Tapu Bulu is in the middle of its Shiny release, which makes this its first Shiny-capable Raid Hour. Due to this, as well as the new limit on remote raiding, this may be a more popular in-person Raid Hour than we've seen in a while in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.