Tonight Is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023
Tonight is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can use these tips to Shiny hunt this Legendary Alolan Guardian during the event.
Tonight is Tapu Bulu Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, April 19th, this Grass/Fairy-type Alolan Island Guardian will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids, giving players a great chance to battle Tapu Bulu. Now, here's the thing. Tapu Bulu is in the middle of its Shiny release, which makes this its first Shiny-capable Raid Hour. Due to this, as well as the new limit on remote raiding, this may be a more popular in-person Raid Hour than we've seen in a while in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.
- Power up your counters: Invest your Stardust! My personal favorite use of Stardust is powering up counters in order to be a terrific raiding partner. Be sure that you suit your Pokémon with their best possible moves for the purposes of raiding Tapu Bulu. After doing that, invest that Stardust to make them perform optimally.
- Study our Tapu Bulu Raid Guide: We created a Tapu Bulu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players which gets in-depth with the counters and also breaks down this Legendary Pokémon's 100% IVs for both standard weather and boosted conditions. Key into this in order to bring your A-Game to raids.
- Top species to Mega Evolve:
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Top Shadow Pokémon to use:
- Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Other top counters:
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb
- Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave
- Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot