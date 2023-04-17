Shiny Tapu Bulu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2023 Pokémon GO has released Shiny Tapu Bulu. You can now hunt for the Shiny version of this Alolan Island Guardian by beating Tier Five raids.

A new raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO. This includes the release of Shiny Tapu Bulu for the first time in Tier Five raids as well as the return of Mega Slowbro to Mega Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Bulu so you can hunt for this Pokémon Shiny form. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Bulu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Bulu counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.

Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave

Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Bulu can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!