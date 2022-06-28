Tonight Is TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is a highly anticipated Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for Costume collectors. Tonight is TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 28th, Pikachu will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild wearing the hat inspired by the new GO-inspired Pokémon TCG set that is releasing this Friday. It will be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the fourth Spotlight Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO, closing out this month of events.

TCG Hat Pikachu can indeed be Shiny. This costumed Pikachu has been a relatively uncommon spawn during the overlong Pokémon TCG Crossover Event, so this is likely to be a popular Spotlight Hour. Pikachu is highly collectible in its various costumes so even if you don't like to hunt for the different hats, keep in mind that this makes great trade fodder. As a costume collector myself, missing a Shiny costume is a major bummer so I'm always looking for trades.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double Stardust. To take advantage of this bonus, make sure that you drop two Star Pieces at the start of the hour. These Star Pieces each last for half an hour, so two will run for the entire Spotlight and will help draw in that extra Stardust.

This brings us to the end of what we currently know about the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours in the game. Stay tuned right here to Bleeding Cool as we will likely have information regarding all of July 2022's content coming to the game this week.