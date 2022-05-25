Tonight Is The Final Season Of Alola Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is the fourth Raid Hour of May 2022 in Pokémon GO. Tonight's Raid Hour will feature not one but four Legendary Pokémon. Joining Tapu Fini, who has been in raids for the last two weeks, is the other three Island Guardians of Alola. Tapu Fini, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Bulu Raid Hour will take place tonight, Wednesday, May 23rd, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature one of these four options. Using these tips, you can optimize your gameplay during this hour.

Know your typings: Normally, it's pretty easy to understand a species typing because there's usually… you know, one option in raids. This time around, there are four and all are dual typings with their secondary typing being Fairy. Now, knowing these typings can help Pokémon GO players build teams of counters: Tapu Koki is Electric/Fairy-type Tapu Lele is Psychic/Fairy-type Tapu Bulu is Grass/Fairy-type Tapu Fini is Water/Fairy-type

Normally, it's pretty easy to understand a species typing because there's usually… you know, one option in raids. This time around, there are four and all are dual typings with their secondary typing being Fairy. Now, knowing these typings can help Pokémon GO players build teams of counters: Mega Evolution: Help boost your fellow Trainers' attacks by Mega Evolving a Pokémon. Evolve Mega Gengar for Raid Hour and use its Poison-type attacks against the Island Guardians whose Fairy-typing is weak to this. There is no better time to Mega Evolve than during Raid Hour, and be sure to take advantage of your Mega Evolved Pokémon to coordinate with other raiders outside of your timezone so you can accept raid invites all day.

Help boost your fellow Trainers' attacks by Mega Evolving a Pokémon. Evolve Mega Gengar for Raid Hour and use its Poison-type attacks against the Island Guardians whose Fairy-typing is weak to this. There is no better time to Mega Evolve than during Raid Hour, and be sure to take advantage of your Mega Evolved Pokémon to coordinate with other raiders outside of your timezone so you can accept raid invites all day. Use Twitter to get international invites: Post your Pokémon GO friend code and mention which region you're in and which Pokémon you're looking for. Adding two hashtags will be a major, major help. Those hashtags are #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids. Just be a kind trainer and note who sends you raids so that you can return the favor to those players during your Raid Hour.