Tonight Is The First Shiny Yveltal Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight, Wednesday, September 14th, is Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this fearsome Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon from Kalos. This is the first time that Yveltal will be available to encounter in its Shiny form during Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, so I'd expect this to be a heavily played night. My advice is for Trainers to take their Electric-types, Rock-types, and Ice-types into raids in order to counter Yveltal, exploiting its weaknesses as a Flying-type Pokémon. The best species to Mega Evolve to encounter Yveltal are Manectric and Aerodactyl.

Yveltal is certainly an exciting raid rotation, and we will get two Raid Hours out of its stay. We can now also confirm the next raids that will take place once Yveltal is out of Tier Five raids on October 8th, 2022. Here's what you can expect in raids next month in Pokémon GO.

The big news of the month is that Xerneas will be available to encounter in its Shiny form in Tier Five raids starting October 8th. Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release)

Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release) October 8th – October 20th: Xerneas with a Shiny release

Xerneas with a Shiny release October 20th – October 27th: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina October 27th – November 8th: Origin Forme Giratina

The Raid Hours for the month include:

October 5th, 2022: Yveltal

Yveltal October 12th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 19th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 26th, 2022: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny October 8th – October 20th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric October 20th – November 8th: Mega Banette debuting in the game

Good luck tonight, fellow Trainers!