Tonight Is Trapinch Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Tonight is Trapinch Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, giving players a chance to catch this blue-green Shiny that once had a Community Day.

Tonight is Trapinch Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, April 18th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of April 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what is to come in the next couple of weeks at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Please note that in previous event breakdowns, I noted that Trapinch could not be Shiny for this event. That was a typo. Trapinch can be Shiny and has even had its own Community Day, making this a great time for those who missed Trapinch Community Day to catch up. The standard Trapinch, pictured above, is orange with a white belly. Shiny Trapinch is a muted blue-green with a green belly.

The bonus for tonight's Spotlight Hour is double XP for evolving Pokémon. This is, unfortunately, not a bonus that you can take advantage of while actively catching without an auto-catcher. If you do choose to tap into this bonus rather than hunt Shiny Trapinch, please be sure to drop a Lucky Egg to pull in even more XP when evolving.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 19th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny April 26th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 20th – April 26th, 2023: Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 23rd, 2023: Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed April 29th, 2023: Community Day Classic, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 25th, 2023: Tangela with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023: