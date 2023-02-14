Tonight Is Woobat Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2023 Tonight is Woobat Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and you can maximize the potential for tonight's Valentine's Day feature with these tips.

Tonight is Woobat Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, February 14th, this Pokémon will be spending Valentine's Day with you. Woobat will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of February 2023 in Pokémon GO, so be sure to read to the end of the article for our breakdown of upcoming Spotlight Hours and bonuses happening this month. First, though, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

Woobat makes the perfect date night Spotlight Hour, because it can currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO. The standard Woobat has a periwinkle body, while the Shiny Woobat has a light green body. Super noticeable.

Tonight's gameplay bonus for Woobat Spotlight Hour is double Stardust for catching Pokémon. This is quite an easy bonus to take advantage of with the use of Items. Drop two Star Pieces at the top of the hour and get to catching. That's all you need to maximize the potential of this bonus.

Happy Woobat hunting!

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023:

February 21st, 2023: Jigglypuff with double XP for catching

Jigglypuff with double XP for catching February 28th, 2023: Slakoth with double Candy for catching

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2023:

February 18th – February 19th, 2023 : Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event)

: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event) February 22nd – February 24th, 2023 : Primal Rumblings Event

: Primal Rumblings Event February 25th – February 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)

The Raid Hours for the month of February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

February 15th, 2023: Regirock, can be Shiny

Regirock, can be Shiny February 22nd, 2023: Rayquaza, can be Shiny