Tonight Is Zamazenta Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022

Zamazenta Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, August 31st, in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Fighting-type Legendary from Galar. Zamazenta is currently sharing a raid rotation with Zacian that is running from August 18th, 2022, through Thursday, September 1st, 2022. When September 1st hits, we will see Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys take Zacian and Zamazenta's place at 10 AM. Now, keep in mind, Zacian will not be featured during Raid Hour tonight. Instead of both Legendaries being featured tonight, Zamazenta will be the sole focus of this Raid Hour. Let's take a look at a tip as well as news regarding the upcoming Raid Hours coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022.

When preparing for Zamazenta Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, why not take notes from our Raid Guide? Here is a brief breakdown of what you can glean from the guide.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zamazenta counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Apex Shadow Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast)

Shadow Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

Bargain encounters not including Shadows or Megas are:

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Galarian Articuno (Psycho Cut, Brave Bird)

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Apex Purified Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast++)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam)

Looking ahead, the Raid Hours for September 2022 in Pokémon GO include:

September 7th, 2022: Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes)

Deoxys Raid Hour (All Formes) September 14th, 2022: ???

??? September 21st, 2022: ???

??? September 28th, 2022: Yveltal

This raid rotation happens during the September 14th and September 21st Raid Hours are left mysterious, though if I were to guess, I would go with Solgaleo and Lunala. These Pokémon were hinted at post-Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale when we had a mini-event focusing on Solrock and Lunatone.