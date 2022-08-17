Zamazenta Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships begin this week. Pokémon GO celebrates with a battle-themed event, which brings back the Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta along with Mega Slowbro and a collection of event-themed Tier Three Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Zamazenta, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Zamazenta Shiny rate.

Top Zamazenta Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Zamazenta counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Apex Shadow Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast)

Shadow Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zamazenta with efficiency.

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Galarian Articuno (Psycho Cut, Brave Bird)

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Apex Purified Lugia (Extrasensory, Aeroblast++)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zamazenta can be defeated by three players. This will be tough, though, so be sure that all of your fellow raiders have powered up their counters and optimized their attacks. If you cannot make sure of that, your best bet is to go in with four or more trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Zamazenta cannot yet be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zamazenta will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!