Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Reveals More Details Ahead of Launch

Take everything you've learned and push it to the next level in New Game+! Retain the stats you earned in your first playthrough while tackling legacy goals from classic games and new objectives like Pro Goals and Expert Challenges. Pro Goals added to every park include striving for the Platinum Score, executing complex environmental tricks, and collecting C-O-M-B-O, a challenge similar to S-K-A-T-E with the requirement that you collect all the letters in one fell swoop. Plus, take on Expert Challenges, testing your skate mastery with speedruns, score challenges, gap combos, and more.

Solo Tours: Take what you've learned into Solo Tours. Replay the Career as each skater on the roster. The challenge has never been greater, as you'll have to complete all base and Pro Goals in each level, with more cash, new tricks, and new S-K-A-T-E letter placements depending on your skater's style to keep things fresh.

Multiplayer: Cross-Platform, Private, Local

Trade tricks and compete for glory in cross-platform online multiplayer supporting up to eight skaters at once across a variety of game modes including the new HAWK mode. Search for public lobbies or keep it to just your friends with Private Match support. And when the competition's personal, compete shoulder to shoulder in Local Multiplayer supporting split screen play.

Play the new HAWK Mode

It's skateboarding Hide and Seek! During the hide phase, participants skate the chosen map, dropping the individual letters spelling H-A-W-K along the way. Drop the H along a hard-to-reach grind, the A at the apex of a sky-high aerial… use your park knowledge and get creative in placing the four letters. In the seeking phase, each skater must collect their opponent's letters before the timer runs out. Earn bonus points if any of your letters remain. The highest score after three rounds wins.