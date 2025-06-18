Posted in: Activision, Games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Video Games | Tagged: Iron Galaxy Studios, tony hawk, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Reveals More Details Ahead of Launch
Wanna know what's new for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4? The team released new info about all the fresh additions to both titles
Iron Galaxy Studios and Activision dropped new details this week about the upcoming release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, as they prepare for the game's release. The team dropped a new blog, which we have many snippets of for you to read below, detailing the new additions to both titles that you didn't see when they were originally released. One of them you can see here is the inclusion of Bam Margera. Kinda interesting they went with current Bam and didn't go back to his Jackass/Viva La Bam days. Enjoy reading up on it as the game will be out on PC via Steam, Battle.net, and the Microsoft Store, as well as all three major consoles, on July 8, 2025.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
Skate across remakes of all the original parks plus three new ones: Waterpark, Pinball, and Movie Studio. Following our Waterpark reveal in March, here's a closer look at Pinball and Movie Studio.
Pinball
Movie Studio
Make your cinematic debut in Movie Studio, a new competition park set in and around Stage 34. Skate around green screens near sci fi props like a beaming spaceship and the tentacles of a cosmic creature. The track running through Stage 34 and Avenue C provides a consistent floor grind with access to further rails and ramps near the crash site and by the digital ramp displaying an alien landscape. Perfect your runs in Free Skate to help up your score when competing here in the Career Tour. In competitions, each participant skates three one-minute heats, the sum of your best two heats representing your final score. Land in the top three to finish with a medal.
Skater Reveals
Michelangelo
Bam Margera
New Game+
Take everything you've learned and push it to the next level in New Game+! Retain the stats you earned in your first playthrough while tackling legacy goals from classic games and new objectives like Pro Goals and Expert Challenges. Pro Goals added to every park include striving for the Platinum Score, executing complex environmental tricks, and collecting C-O-M-B-O, a challenge similar to S-K-A-T-E with the requirement that you collect all the letters in one fell swoop. Plus, take on Expert Challenges, testing your skate mastery with speedruns, score challenges, gap combos, and more.
Solo Tours: Take what you've learned into Solo Tours. Replay the Career as each skater on the roster. The challenge has never been greater, as you'll have to complete all base and Pro Goals in each level, with more cash, new tricks, and new S-K-A-T-E letter placements depending on your skater's style to keep things fresh.
Multiplayer: Cross-Platform, Private, Local
Trade tricks and compete for glory in cross-platform online multiplayer supporting up to eight skaters at once across a variety of game modes including the new HAWK mode. Search for public lobbies or keep it to just your friends with Private Match support. And when the competition's personal, compete shoulder to shoulder in Local Multiplayer supporting split screen play.
Play the new HAWK Mode
It's skateboarding Hide and Seek! During the hide phase, participants skate the chosen map, dropping the individual letters spelling H-A-W-K along the way. Drop the H along a hard-to-reach grind, the A at the apex of a sky-high aerial… use your park knowledge and get creative in placing the four letters. In the seeking phase, each skater must collect their opponent's letters before the timer runs out. Earn bonus points if any of your letters remain. The highest score after three rounds wins.
- And the Classics: Chill in Multiplayer Free Skate and compete in returning favorites including the modes listed below, with additional local multiplayer support for Horse and Tag. Adjust time and score limits, choose the park, and shred.
- Trick Attack: Highest score at the end of a set time limit.
- Score Challenge: First to hit the target score wins.
- Combo Mambo: Nail the biggest combo before time runs out.
- Combo Challenge: First to land the target combo score.
- Graffiti: Land tricks to tag the most objects on the map.