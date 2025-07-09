Posted in: Activision, Games, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Video Games | Tagged: Iron Galaxy Studios, tony hawk, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Shows Off Customization Options

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has revealed more of the customization and accessibility options as you can set things up how you see fit

Article Summary Discover extensive customization options in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, now available for players.

Iron Galaxy Studios and Activision highlight new accessibility and game mod features for all skill levels.

Enjoy tailored experiences with toggles for rail balance, manual balance, recovery, and more gameplay assists.

Jump in as a newcomer or relive classic moves with Tony Hawk’s hands-on tutorials and settings previews.

Iron Galaxy Studios and Activision released a new blog full of valuable information for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, as they delve into Customization and Accessibility. The team has basically made it easy for anyone and everyone to get into the game with an array of options. Whether that means you're an old-school gamer looking to relive previous glory in these two titles by setting it up to feel like it did before, or if you're a first-timer who needs a little practice to learn the ropes and get your skills down. We have a snippet of the full blog below, as the game is out now.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Customization

Returning to the franchise after a long break? Or dropping in for the first time? None other than Tony Hawk himself is here to take you through the basics and beyond in the game's comprehensive tutorial, including lessons on the Ollie, kick flips, vert tricks, grinds, reverts, manuals, special tricks, and all the other tools you'll need to kick off your skating journey with a bang. Not sure what game or accessibility settings work for you? Test them out in tutorial mode before making it official.

Some players like the intense challenge of landing hard tricks and combos while others just want to have a good time or might struggle with the fine motor skills necessary to keep their skater balanced on the skateboard. Whatever your preference, a host of Game Mods is included to help tailor your experience for the perfect skate. Game Mod settings include a toggle for Perfect Rail Balance, Perfect Manual Balance, Perfect Lip Balance, Perfect Skitch Balance, No Bails, and Instant Quick Recovery. Each setting can be individually toggled on or off, allowing you to zero in on exactly the setup that works for you.

