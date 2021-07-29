Top 10 Most Valuable Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign: 10 – 6

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. Now that we've looked at all the Ultra Rare and above cards in the set and my top ten picks, let's do a bit of market watching. Note that this is not intended to give advice to investors, is not financial advice, and will not speculate on the value of the cards years from now. I'm approaching this from the perspective of helping actual collectors complete their sets.

10 – Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art: Current market value of $40.62 as of this writing. For a modern alternate art, I think this is a pretty good price to buy at. Chilling Reign has a lot of huge hits, so this is a pretty high value for the tenth most valuable card in the set, but it comes down to the artwork being exceptional and the Pokémon being interesting.

9 – Caitlin Trainer Supporter Full Art: Current market value of $41.70 as of this writing. This one I can see either dropping a little or going up a lot, so this would be another buy for me. I'm a bit traumatized by the Full Art Trainers like this. People call the value put to these cards the "Waifu Tax" because the immense interest in cards with female characters on them can sometimes make these cards more expensive than completionist collectors like to see. I personally don't see this going the way of Marnie in Sword & Shield base which is at over $100 now and I definitely don't see it going to the ridiculously high $300 value of Ultra Prism's Lillie… which I missed because I waited. Personally, I think cards like the Klara Full Art are undervalued, while this one seems just about right.

8 – Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art: Current market value of $48.63 as of this writing. Of the three Alternate Art Galarian birds in this set, this is the least valuable. This is a "buy" for me because we recently saw the Moltres V Alternate Art skyrocket in value. This won't get there, but I believe that while other Chilling Reign cards will fall, the recognizability of Articuno will make this one eventually climb.

7 – Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare: Current market value of $54.01 as of this writing. Wait. I'd wait a good month or so for this one. We're seeing the Secret Rare Calyrex Alternate Arts follow the same pattern as the Urshifus in Battle Styles. The iconic status of a Pokémon is integral to the make-up of a chase card at this time in history, and Calyrex is new. This won't fall much, but I believe it will fall.

6 – Zeraora V Alternate Art: Current market value of $57.78 as of this writing. I'd wait cautiously on this one. Zeraora is popular indeed and this card has gotten a bit of hype, but I don't see it as a Pokémon that could maintain this high of a value in a set with so many other incredible cards. Similar to the Ice Rider Calyrex, I'd wait a month while keeping a close eye on how much this one sells for.

