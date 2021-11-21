Top 5 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Classic Collection Subset

The Pokémon TCG honors its landmark 25th Anniversary this year with a new special set, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all-holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. Now that we have cataloged all of the set's cards, let's count down through the Top 5 of both the main set and the Classic Collection. Now that we covered the main set, we conclude with the Classic Collection subset.

5 – Black & White Reshiram: Man, it was difficult to pick between the Full Art Reshiram and Zekrom here. Both of these showcased the importance of Full Arts in the TCG, reprinting these classic, early Full Arts with texture for the first time. (During this era, Full Arts were flat and glossy, with the texture applied soon after to Full Art EXs in the Black & White and subsequent XY eras.) Reshiram edges Zekrom out because of how the beautiful Classic Collection style of glittering foil looks on this white card, which sparkles like a diamond.

2 – Base Set Charizard: Before Celebrations was announced, I wrote a piece for Bleeding Cool urging the Pokémon TCG not to make the 25th Anniversary set a Base Set reimagining like XY – Evolutions was. The last thing we needed, I felt, was another iteration of Base Set Charizard. However, I changed my opinion on that second point when I learned that the reprint cards would be a subset. Fine, throw the Charizard in there! It wasn't until I opened a pack of Celebrations and pulled a Classic Collection card that I saw the treatment this subset was getting. This isn't just a reprint subset. The Classic Collection is a subset designed to pay tribute to classic cards by giving them the star treatment: premium, grooved, patterned, velvety texture that treats every single card like a Full Art. This isn't just another Base Set Charizard. It's a celebration of the card with this high-quality version which is unlike any we've seen before.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Celebrations continues with a complete set review.