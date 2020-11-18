Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5 Kanto Cup In Pokémon GO

The Little Cup has wrapped up in Pokémon GO. Now, GO Battle League Season Five moves on to whole new cup with new limitations and requirements: the Kanto Cup. This cup features a Great League-level CP limit of 1,500 and only permits Pokémon from, you guessed it, Generation One's Kanto region. A notable exception, though, is that out-of-region variants of Kanto Pokémon, such as Alolan Marowak, are permitted. While some of the open Great League top picks also top the charts for Kanto Cup, the limitations (read as: lack of Skarmory and Alteria) have shaken up the meta. As always, investing Stardust and new attacks in the top-ranked choices may just help you climb the ranks quicker in Season Five than previous seasons of GO Battle League, so let's take a look at the best Kanto Cup picks.

PVPoke, a website that calculates the top-ranked PVP Pokémon based on their stats and movesets in Pokémon GO, lists these as the top Kanto Cup choices:

Hypno (Confusion, Thunder Punch, Shadow Ball) Lickitung (Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip) Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Alolan Marowak (Fire Spin, Shadow Bone, Bone Club) Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Alolan Muk (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Sludge Wave) Lapras (Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash) Dewgong (Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Water Pulse) Wigglytuff (Charm, Ice Beam, Play Rough) Shadow Dragonair (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Dragon Pulse) Alolan Sandslash (Powder Snow, Ice Punch, Bulldoze) Dragonair (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Dragon Pulse) Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon, Ice Beam) Shadow Gloom (Razor Leaf, Sludge Bomb, Petal Blizzard) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane)

Though Hypno is at the top of the list, it won't be nearly as dominant as Bronzo was in Little League. Met with the right counter, it will go down, so you'll want to experiment a bit with what team works best for you before investing a ton of Stardust.

Happy battling, fellow trainers!