Top Eleven Event Celebrates Iconic English Football Moments Some of the most iconic moments in English football can now be played for a limited time as Zygna launches a new Top Eleven mode.

Zygna revealed a new update coming to their premiere football game Top Eleven, as you can relive some of the most epic moments in the sport's history. Specifically in English football history as a brand new mode will allow you to relive iconic moments for the nest few weeks, as they have added Proving Grounds: England. This mode will allow you to go back in time throughout the course of several events that took place in the U.K. for various teams, allowing you to relive them within the game for the first time and see some of the most defining moments ever to take place in English football play out before your eyes. Doesn't matter if you're a fan of the teams involved or not, there's just no denying an epic play. We got more info on the new mode below.

"Available now through March 23, players can relive the greatest moments in English football history, taking the pitch to revisit matches inspired by England's epic victories throughout history in the new game feature Proving Grounds: England. The season-long event will introduce updated gameplay mechanics, enhanced immersive storytelling features and new rewards to give players season-long boosts. To help celebrate the Mastermind campaign, Top Eleven has also teamed with new brand ambassadors and football legends Xabi Alonso and Jose Mourinho to produce special content themed around the in-game event. Proving Grounds: England is the second in-game feature introduced to Top Eleven as part of the two-season-long Mastermind update. Throughout the campaign, players will have access to exclusive in-game currency offers, a slate of special events featuring rewarded gameplay challenges and the opportunity to purchase a high-quality player and full kit (jersey and emblem) tied to the English football theme of Proving Grounds."

"English football is a storied tradition filled with iconic, unforgettable moments," said Marko Jevtić, Top Eleven Game Lead. "With the new Proving Grounds: England feature in Top Eleven we are challenging our players to put themselves in the boots of the country's most famous football squads to recreate history's biggest plays!"