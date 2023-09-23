Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokémon TCG Classic

The Pokémon TCG Will Charge Nearly $400 For This New Box

The Pokémon TCG has announced the pricing details and product information for the new Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic drop.

Pricing has finally been announced for the highly anticipated Pokémon TCG product: The Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This product reprints cards from the earliest days of the hobby on a new sparkly holofoil and includes them with brand new cards, including Ho-Oh ex, Lugia ex, and Suicune ex. Now, it has been revealed that this product will cost a whopping $399.99.

Here is what Pokémon TCG had to say about this product:

A Classic Never Goes Out of Style! Go back to the beginning with Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic! This timeless collection includes three 60-card decks featuring the original first partner Pokémon inspired by the Pokémon TCG Base Set and quintessential cards from throughout the game's long history, all as foil cards and ready to play right out of the box. In addition to the vintage favorites, six new cards—including Suicune ex, Lugia ex, and Ho-Oh ex—make their debut. Enhance your experience with high-quality gameplay accessories like a foldable two-player game board, stackable damage counter cones, and a toolbox case that keeps everything conveniently stored for your next battle. Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic includes: 3 60-card decks starring Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise

3 deck boxes

3 sets of card sleeves

1 two-player game board

1 toolbox case with randomizer

2 sets of damage counter cones

2 sets of condition markers

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Greninja ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Charizard ex Premium Collection (available October 20, 2023): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99. Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

