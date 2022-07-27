Toplitz Productions Announce They Will Publish Serum

Toplitz Productions officially revealed today they will be releasing the upcoming survival title from Game Island called Serum. The game centers around what you will need to do to live after a mysterious green liquid has entered your system, changing a number of things within yourself. At the moment, this one is a long ways off as they are not even planning a release for it until near the end of 2023. But hey, its got a publisher now, so that's a step in the right direction for the title.

You open your eyes and find yourself in an unknown, mysterious place in a tangled maze. A green, fluorescent liquid and an eerie implant turn your thoughts and your life upside down. What is the meaning of this? Where are you? Why are you here? How can you manage to escape this place? After a short time you realize that this strange green Serum is the key to your future. The eternal race against time begins… Find shelter, search for new technology, craft your equipment and try to reach places where this precious substance is waiting to be gathered. But be warned: Serum can alter your body in unexpected ways. Never forget: Your Life is in your hands alone! Unravel the mystery of the eerie liquid, earn new abilities and find a way out

Fight against various creatures with a multitude of weapons: There are melee, ranged, throwing and serum-enhanced weapons available

Solve puzzles and activate secret mechanisms in doors, crates or hatches.

Build a safe house and expand your safety zone as you progress

Explore the fascinating world and discover new mystical biomes and their unique characteristics

Learn about the history of the mysterious location you are in and find out how to use the tools and devices (e.g. collect, loot, scan etc.)

Acquire new abilities and craft weapons tools and even special types of Serum

Survive in a hostile environment under time pressure. Manage your health, stamina, and beware of the mutations