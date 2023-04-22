Torchlight: Infinite Reveals New Plans For Global Launch XD games have confirmed when they will release Torchlight: Infinite, as the game comes to PC and mobile devices this May.

XD Games have revealed their upcoming plans for Torchlight: Infinite, which includes when they will officially release the game on a global level. The team has confirmed during a community livestream that the game will be released on May 9th, 2023, making it completely free-to-play on both PC and mobile, with the ability to sync up and seamlessly transfer progress between devices. The launch will come with a number of changes and upgrades, as well as some additional content, all of which we have explained below from the team.

An Explosive New Hero

Headlining the new season is Torchlight: Infinite's latest playable hero, Escapist Bing. This unpredictable troublemaker adds some serious boom to the RPG's character roster, beguiling his foes with a blinding barrage of bombs. Meanwhile, Thea players can try her new Hero Trait, Divine Realm, unlocking even more ways to play as Torchlight's mysterious Oracle.

Cube Of Rapacity

During the community livestream we also learned more about the "Cube of Rapacity," a new gameplay mechanic which adds an intriguing risk-reward dimension to Torchlight's dungeon-crawling. Mysterious cubes can be looted from creatures known as Desire Incarnations, with a chance to get Divinity Slates – rare artifacts that slot together like puzzle pieces. Complete Divinity Slate patterns to earn rewards in the new season but be warned: the Cube of Rapacity has a way of punishing Hunters who get too greedy…

What Else Is New In Torchlight: Infinite ?

Since the open beta, XD Games have been listening carefully to the community, working on a number of new features and system reworks. Here are some of the biggest changes coming to Torchlight: Infinite:

Crafting Overhaul – This major rework will allow Hunters to start crafting gear sooner and upgrade more frequently with the new Prototype Production and Targeted Processing systems.

This major rework will allow Hunters to start crafting gear sooner and upgrade more frequently with the new Prototype Production and Targeted Processing systems. New "Guild" feature – Hunters can create and join guilds, communicate with friends, and obtain rewards from guild events.

Hero builds made easier – A rookie build recommendation feature will help new Hunters learn the mechanics of the game faster and to make it easier to put together powerful hero builds. Higher damage limit – With a change to the number of digits in underlying calculations, the single-hit damage limit can now exceed 2.1 billion!

