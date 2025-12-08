Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Noobz From Poland, Total Tank Simulator 2

Total Tank Simulator 2 Announces Free Demo This Month

Players will have a chance to try out Total Tank Simulator 2 this month as the developers have a free demo coming out on Steam

Article Summary Total Tank Simulator 2 demo launches this month on Steam, offering a taste of chaotic sandbox warfare

Experience destructible environments and battles between diverse WW2, sci-fi, and fantasy factions

Switch between full-team command and direct third-person control of any unit during fights

Enjoy built-in modding tools with Steam Workshop integration for limitless creative possibilities

Indie game developer and publisher Noobz From Poland has confirmed they will release a free demo this month for the upcoming sequel, Total Tank Simulator 2. The demo will give you a small piece of the game to try out, featuring WWII Germany and the Soviet Union in the middle of a snippet of the campaign, as you'll fight skirmishes on several maps that feature a number of experiences from the title. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo arrives on December 11, 2025.

Total Tank Simulator 2

Total Tank Simulator 2 is a far more advanced physics-driven battle sandbox where every structure, terrain, and unit is made of hundreds of breakable pieces. Cities crumble, trees splinter, tanks are shredded into tiny parts – because everything in the game is destroyable! Build dream (or nightmare) matchups: WW2 armor vs aliens, cyclops vs cyborgs, laser-equipped dinos vs… anything really. Each faction brings distinct toys and tactics to the battle playground.

Lay out your formations, hit start, and watch the chaos. Command your entire team in the campaign mode, or freely manage any side and switch between them in skirmish mode. At any time, you can jump into the fight by taking direct control of any unit in Third-Person Perspective mode to experience the chaos yourself! With Steam Workshop support and built-in modding tools, download community creations or publish your own units, factions, maps, and scenarios in just a few clicks. TTS2 evolves the formula with a modern custom physics engine, fully breakable maps and units, cross-era factions beyond WW2, and Steam Workshop integration – while keeping the fan-favorite mix of sandbox creativity and direct unit control.

