Total War: Pharaoh Explores More About The Hittite Factions
SEGA and Creative Assembly go deeper into the many factions you'll find in Total War: Pharaoh, as the game is now in Early Access.
SEGA and Creative Assembly released a new video and blog this week for Total War: Pharaoh, as they go over the Hittite Factions in more detail. Not everyone was united at the time, as you'll quickly find out as families often plunged themselves into conflict for control, power, wealth, and more over the smallest of reasons sometimes. You'll decide how to go as the winds change often. You can read some minor notes below and check out the video, as the game is currently in Early Access on Steam. You'll be able to get the full version digitally on October 11 and the physical edition on October 23.
Total War: Pharaoh – Hittite Factions
Rebuild Or Tear Down An Emipre
- Suppiluliuma, the Defender, was the last Great King of the Hittite Empire. He has but one aim and that is to rebuild and defend Hatti from insurgents both from within and outside of his borders. As such, he is a very defensive character, commanding legions of heavy and medium armored units, including powerful chariots. What his armies lack in agility, they more than makeup for in raw power.
- Kurunta, the Usurper, wants what his cousin values most – the throne of Hatti. He intends to grow in power, take the Hittite Empire for his own, and inflict misery upon those who would dare stand against him. Unbound by conscience and believing that warfare exists without rules, he seeks to exploit any given opportunity, enacting sabotage and subterfuge to exploit weakness outside of battle. Either join his new kingdom or be sacrificed in his glory.