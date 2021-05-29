Total War: Three Kingdoms Receives One Final Patch

SEGA and Creative Assembly have added one last patch to Total War: Three Kingdoms as the team is moving onto something new. The 1.7.1 patch went live on May 27th, adding a ton of fixes to the game that should smooth out everything for all of the main and DLC content. The team also released a video explaining the last changes and what's to come for them, as they're moving onto a new project that we can only assume will be another Total War title. We have some of the patch notes below along with the video, and you can read the full list here.

Total War: Three Kingdoms General Bug Fixes Reduced frequency of AI picking Faction Council missions that spawn Looters

On restoring the Han your factions name will change to the Han Empire and your flag will change to the Han Empire

Removed Imperial Favour gain from positive public order, and adjusted some food-based gains

Xiangyang is now owned by Liu Biao in 200

Friend relationships added between Mi Zhu, Sun Qian and Liu Bei in 200, and family relationships between Lady Mi and Mi Zhu and Mi Fang

Zhou Tai's now heals 0.2% of max HP every second, 5 times slower than before, and can no longer use his heal when on an elephant

Governors can now restore the Han (or declare independence) if they control the emperor when they hit the maximum prestige level

Fixed two desync errors with Cao Cao in co-op and at the 190 start date.

Fixed starting the game with Chinese IME leading to losing control of keyboard and mouse in-game in certain versions of Windows 10. CAMPAIGN FIXES Fixed crash when annexing Yellow Turban settlements as the Han

Fixed crash when extracting a spy when they're leading an army

Fixed crash related to annexing settlements and amount of action points remaining to the army annexing

Fixed crash that could happen upon zooming in on a besieged settlement

Yellow Turban Rebellion can no longer be invited to join Empires

Postponed the 'Restore the Han' dilemma until Emperor Xian is an adult to make sure he could not become faction leader when still a child

Removed duplicate Black Mountain Hideout buildings in the 194 campaign

Fixed issue where if a faction in an alliance left it, alliance peace would be automatically signed but one faction would remain in an alliance war and be unable to leave it

Fixed issue where the Trade Territory function was not always working correctly

Fixed issue where it was possible to annex territory of a faction who had left your Empire

Fixed issue where nothing happened if you attacked a vassal of a member of your Empire, the correct diplomacy pop-ups now occur

Fixed issue where player would get two pop-up messages if the target of a mercenary contract is vassalised by the faction issuing the contract

If a faction which is fulfilling a mercenary contract is vassalised the contract now ends and the mission will expire the following turn

Fixed issue where vassals did not always have access to the option to request permission to declare war from their vassal master

Nanman rebels can now no longer do any diplomatic treaties beyond war, this will only apply to new campaigns

Vassalising a Nanman faction through settlement occupation option as a Nanman faction will now correctly sign peace with that faction

Fixed issue where Nanman diplomatic options with Han factions were not always working correctly

Fixed issue where Demand Fealty for Nanman wasn't correctly unlocking the option to vassalize Han factions

Fixed issue where Yellow Turban factions were sometimes not progressing and therefore not gaining access to more diplomatic treaties

Fixed issue where Dong Zhuo incorrectly had access to Liu Hong's specific diplomatic option to annex empire subjects

Fixed issue where Yu Jin leaves Cao Cao on turn 1 of a legendary 194 campaign

Moved Emperor Xian's pin in the 200 campaign to Xuchang to match his location

Liang Rebels in Mandate of Heaven are no longer affected by Imperial Favour

Han Empire and factions like Liu Hong led by a current/former Emperor now get a boost to Imperial Favour

Northern Army veteran units now have unit caps to be consistent with the basic Northern army units

Fixed many instances of characters appearing in the 200 campaign who should already be dead

Fixed issue where Liu Xie with his unique art could be born to any character

Xun You can now correctly access all skills in his tree, which enables him to gain access to his Turning the Tide ability

Updated text for Lu Bu's Personal Victories and Momentum to reflect the fact that he gains both from defeating enemy generals in battles, not from duels, as many AI generals are reluctant to duel him

Fixed issue where the Qiao sisters event was not triggering for Sun Ce

Fixed issue where if the Emperor is executed by a non-Han faction a duplicate Liu Xie could spawn

Fixed issue where the 'Iron General' title was not unlocking correctly

Fixed issue where when Nanman children are born they would 'steal' one weapon and one mount from the factions available pools

Shanyue in 200 were set to Bandit culture but Han military group, their military group now matches their culture which will enable them to recruit more units

Fixed issue where when playing as Dong Zhuo in Mandate of Heaven Lu Bu did not always join the player due to an error in the related events

Corrected unlock conditions for Liu Chong trophy that required 15 spear infantry units but only tested for pike infantry

Fixed issue where Rice Paddies were not providing food production from farming as Bandits

Fixed issue where increase in spy slots was not applying unless campaign is saved and reloaded

Fixed issue where Imperial units were not being unlocked correctly by technologies in the Eight Princes campaign

Fixed issue where Liu Yan/Liu Zhang's tier 6 settlements were wrongly giving a faction-wide bonus of +50% to commerce income