Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infogrames, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, We're Five Games

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Gets New Update & PS5 Release

Totally Reliable Delivery Service has finally come to the PS5 this week, along with a new update for those who already own it

Article Summary Totally Reliable Delivery Service launches on PS5 with new features and major upgrades for all platforms.

The latest update adds Sandbox Mode, boosts player count to five, and introduces cross-platform play.

Compete with universal leaderboards and enjoy seamless multiplayer with friends locally or online.

Explore a huge world, unlock zones, customize your courier, and dive into chaotic ragdoll physics fun.

Publisher Infogrames (a subsidiary of Atari) and indie game developer We're Five Games have released Totally Reliable Delivery Service for the PS5, along with a new update for everyone else. Essentially, the PS5 edition is the most complete version of the game with a number of upgrades, so the update brings everyone up to snuff so everyone can play together on the same version. This includes the new Sandbox Mode, an increase in player count from four to five, complete cross-platform play, and universal leaderboards. Enjoy the latest trailer here as everything is live today.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it's time to deliver! Join up to four friends to play in this ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers. Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination. Delivery attempted, that's a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!

Play with Friends : Go at it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test through our local and online multiplayer.

Go at it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test through our local and online multiplayer. Controlled Noodly Chaos : Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you'll be knocked out cold!

Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you'll be knocked out cold! Many Zones to Unlock : The game world is huge! Earn money through making deliveries to unlock new zones with new delivery routes, vehicles, and cosmetics. Ever do a delivery onto a moving blimp?

The game world is huge! Earn money through making deliveries to unlock new zones with new delivery routes, vehicles, and cosmetics. Ever do a delivery onto a moving blimp? A World of Distractions : Take a break from deliveries and play around! The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.

Take a break from deliveries and play around! The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play. Ragtag Crew: Customize your blue-collar worker and get your rear into gear, it's time to deliver. Now with a ton of new cosmetics to spice up your look!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!