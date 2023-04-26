Totally Spies! To Receive New Action Video Game Totally Spies fans rejoice! You'll be getting a video game based on the animated series from Microids, coming sometime in 2024.

Microids revealed a new video game based on an animated franchise today as we're getting a title based on Totally Spies!. The company has struck a deal with Banijay Kids and Family today, as they will be making an action title based on Zodiak Kids & Family France's popular animated series. While there isn't a ton of info out about the game yet, we know it is currently slated for release sometime in 2024 on consoles and PC. We got more info and quotes below on the new deal.

"The Totally Spies! video game will offer players the opportunity to step into the shoes of the three legendary secret agents, Sam, Clover, and Alex. Together they must try and save the world from a new enemy, with a host of thrilling missions, offering innovative game mechanics. The 2D animated franchise, Totally Spies!, returns to screens in 2024, following its original six-season run between 2001 and 2013. Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the upcoming series across EMEA and the US, and French broadcaster Gulli, and Discovery Kids LatAm, have previously been announced as co-producers of the Zodiak Kids & Family France (part of Banijay Kids & Family) show. The upcoming series follows Sam, Clover, and Alex, as they move to a new city and take on a fresh crop of villains."

"Microids is committed to faithfully and innovatively adapting well-known IP, and it is a real honor for us to work on the Totally Spies! license. Thanks to the skills of our studios and in-house teams, we will do everything we can to offer the community a game that meets its expectations," says Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids says.

"We are seeing great momentum building for the Totally Spies! brand ahead of the much-anticipated return of the series next year. Microids' expertise and passion for the world of video games, make it the perfect partner to recreate the universe for an authentic and captivating game for our fans," said Annick Bizet, New Business and Strategic Alliances Director at Banijay Kids & Family.