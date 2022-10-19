Touch Type Tale Receives New Hero Trailer

Epic Games and developer Pumpernickel Studio have come together to release a new hero trailer for the game Touch Type Tale. This particular game is an interesting choice for Epic, as it doesn't entirely fit the mold of games they've chosen to publish or take over over the past five years. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, the game is a real-time strategy title in which you will be using typing in order to make your way through the story. You'll take on the role of a young hero named Paul, who ends up discovering that he has the power to command armies and fight off invading forces all through his fingers. You'll type your way to victory over your foes through various typing challenges as you build armies, find resources, tend to the farms, and more. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out sometime in early 2023.

"Streamlined RTS design is paired with devilish multitasking from the innovative typing control system making Touch Type Tale a new and rewarding challenge to RTS veterans and newcomers alike. During a spell-binding single-player story campaign, join our unlikely hero, Paul, as he tries to defeat the evil at his door. With the throne standing empty and barbarians at the gates, he must leave his home and venture forth to save the kingdom! Travel through uniquely diverse missions and scenarios that are each designed to reflect the story, creating new challenges at every turn, and keeping a player on their toes… or perhaps we should say fingertips. And when you have mastered the art of typing, take your skills to the gates of other players and engage in chivalrous competition in online multiplayer skirmish battles. Relive your conquests with replays and emblazon your name on the pages of history through the ranking system. Asynchronous language options allow players to enjoy the story while testing their fluency with another language through the typing gameplay."