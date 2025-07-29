Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brownies Inc., Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Drops New Guardian Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, as we get a look at the latest guardian and more

Article Summary Watch the new Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree trailer featuring the formidable guardian Magaori.

Embark on a roguelite journey as Towa, exploring mystic lands and facing Magatsu's evil forces.

Team up with eight unique guardians, each with their own swords, skills, and combat styles.

Grow stronger by training, forging swords, and developing bonds that shape the evolving Shinju Village.

Developer Brownies Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco have a new trailer out for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, as we get out third Guardian trailer. If you're not a fan of the forest and bugs, then you might not enjoy the encounter with Magaori, as they show off more of thegameplay and a sliver of the encounter with the latest guardian. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on September 18, 2025, for PC and consoles.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

In this roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu's forces and determine the future of Shinju Village. On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu's evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto's melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins.

On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu's evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto's melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins. Towa, priestess of Shinju, stands united with 8 trustworthy companions to defeat Magatsu. Fight alongside a fellow guardian and wield the power of the sacred sword (Tsurugi) and staff (Kagura).

Each guardian has its own abilities and set of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsu's minions! As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolves over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!