Tower Of Fantasy Announces Latest Simulacrum Named Fenrir Tower Of Fantasy is getting a brand new simulacrum soon as Level Infinite will be introducing Fenrir to the mix.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed the next Simulacum character coming to Tower Of Fantasy, as you'll soon be able to play with Fenrir. Basically, you're getting a DJ character who also has a cute dog. That is the end and short of it. While the character looks cool, this one seems more like they created her specifically to release a song for the game, which they will be doing as they have a digital single lined up to be released alongside the character. You'll be able to experience both when they are released on March 9th, but until then, we have more info and the latest trailer below.

"Fenrir is a top DJ in Mirroria who loves death metal and charges headfirst into any task. As the boss of Team Doggo, Fenrir also seems to be intricately connected to the internal powers of the city of Mirroria. As a new Volt simulacrum, she uses a weapon called Gleipnir, looking like a bone-shaped ribbon on her back. It seems to be able to unleash unimaginable power, transforming into giant claws of electricity that can rip apart anything in battle! In celebration of Fenrir's debut, Tower of Fantasy will also be releasing a Digital Single by Fenrir along with new simulacrum."

"Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, cooperative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style."