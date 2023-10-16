Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Beat the Parents: Disney Edition, disney, Disney Platinum Cube

Disney Releases Two New 100th Anniversary Tabletop Titles

Disney has two new tabletop games for you to play for their 100th Anniversary, as you're getting a new board game and Rubik's Cube.

Disney has released two new items for tabletop players to enjoy for their 100th Anniversary, as you get a board game and a new Rubik's Cube. First, the cube, as they are dubbing it the Rubik's Disney Platinum Cube, with six specific designs on all sides that mark the company's history while providing a special puzzle-based challenge on top of the famous cube's design. The second is Beat the Parents: Disney Edition, as the grown-ups take on the kids in Disney knowledge. We have more info on both below as they are available right now online.

Disney Platinum Cube (Rubik's)

Celebrate 100 years of Disney magic with Rubik's Disney Platinum Cube, a limited-edition 3×3 collector's cube with a premium metallic finish. When solved, the sides feature images of classic & modern Disney movie characters, including Mickey Mouse, Simba, Woody, Belle and Elsa, with a commemorative Disney100 on its center tile. ($20)

Beat the Parents: Disney Edition (Spin Master)

Get ready to raise the stakes with some Disney magic! With this new spin on the popular kids vs. parents trivia game, wager a Disney movie everyone will have to watch if you win! Go head-to-head with active challenges (i.e. take turns saying 'hello' in different languages) and drawing challenges (i.e. Buzz Lightyear) to see who comes out on top! How to Win: Be the first team to cross the finish line!

Experience the magic in this kids vs. parents, Disney-themed game of fun drawing and active challenges. Teams go head-to-head, using their Disney knowledge to get the right answer. The stakes have never been higher for game night! Wager a Disney movie everyone will have to watch if you win! Beat the Parents is for 4 players, ages 8+. Get ready for family games for kids and adults! Move around the gameboard, completing the active challenges and drawing challenges to test your Disney expertise. The first team to cross the finish line wins! Looking for games for family game night? Our toys & games offer a range from kids' games to board games for adults, puzzles for adults & kids, and outdoor games. ($20)

